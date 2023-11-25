Save an incredible $500 on the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens this Black Friday

If you're a Canon user looking to add a fancy new upgrade to your camera bag, this Black Friday deal is worth checking out. B&H Photo Video has slashed the price of the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens by $500: instead of $2,399, this excellent piece of glass will cost just $1,899. Pricey still, yes, but an incredible discount off one of the best, most versatile lenses around.

In our review of the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM, we called this the "best generalist lens you can get for the Canon system". It's expensive but of excellent quality, and providing you have the budget for it, you're not going to be disappointed with the superb images it can produce.

It's small and light, making it perfect for travel and for use on everything but the cheapest of tripods. Its standout feature, though, is of course its wide maximum aperture: f/2.8 lets in a great amount of light, making this lens one of the best for shooting in low-light conditions — while giving you much more versatility than a prime lens.

In our review, the only negative we could come up with — aside from it not being a great choice for astrophotography (which is understandable, given its zoom range) — is that it's on the expensive side. But with $500 off, it has suddenly become much more affordable — and if it's within your budget, you absolutely won't regret adding this to your arsenal.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens: was $2399 now $1899 at B&H Photo Video Save $500 on one of the best, most versatile lenses you could ever attach to your Canon camera. If you're looking for a lens with a wide aperture, lightweight body that makes it ideal for travelling, and unrivalled image quality, you can't do any better than this.

With a zoom range of 24 to 70mm, the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM can be used for everything from landscape to portrait photography. The bonus of a maximum f/2.8 aperture means it operates extremely well in low-light conditions, too, making it ideal for photographers who prefer operating in natural light.

This is the sort of lens that's hard to forget once you've used it — and thanks to how versatile it is, you can make it work in just about any situation other than ultra-zoom photography.

The USM focus system ensures that this lens delivers super fast and almost silent focusing. The autofocus is flawless, while manual focus is always available and easy to use. A Five-stop Image Stabilizer ensures you're well-compensated for camera shake if you choose to shoot handheld, and it works well even when there's low light.

Note that the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens is designed for full-frame Canon RF-mount mirrorless cameras. If you have a traditional DSLR with an EF-mount, you won't be able to use this lens.

Key Specs: RF mount for full-frame mirrorless Canon cameras, 24 to 70mm focal length, maximum aperture of f/2.8, minimum aperture of f/22, autofocus, built-in image stabilization, 82mm filter size, weighs 900g/1.98lbs, 88.5 x 125.7mm dimensions

Consensus: One of the best all-rounder lenses money can buy, the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM will be hard to leave behind once you've used it. It performs well in low light thanks to its wide maximum aperture, and it's small enough to travel with.

Buy if: You've got a sizeable budget and want the best multifunctional lens that money can buy.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or you don't have a Canon RF system camera.

Alternative models: If you tend to lean more into landscape, you'll appreciate the wide angle provided by the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8. Alternatively, if you want additional zoom or want something that's better suited for shooting the moon, we recommend the Canon RF 24-240mm f4-6.3 IS USM lens.

