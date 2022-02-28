NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live.

Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1 , the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.

Representatives of NASA, Axiom and SpaceX will preview the flight during a livestreamed press conference today at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GTM); you can watch it live here on Space.com or directly via Axiom .

Axiom Space's first private crewed mission to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch on March 30, 2022. From left to right: pilot Larry Connor, mission commander and retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, mission specialist Mark Pathy and mission specialist Eytan Stibbe. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

Participating in the press conference will be:

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Space Operations, NASA

Robyn Gatens, director, International Space Station, NASA

Phil McAllister, director, Commercial Spaceflight, NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom

Michael López-Alegría, Ax-1 crew commander, Axiom

Christian Maender, director, In-Space Research and Manufacturing, Axiom

Benjamin Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Axiom-1 "represents another significant milestone in our efforts to create a low Earth orbit economy," McAlister said in a statement earlier this month. "I wish these Axiom crew members safe travels, and I hope they find their time in space productive and enjoyable."

Axiom-1 won't be the first time a Dragon has carried people to the space station; SpaceX holds a NASA contract to fly agency astronauts to the from the orbiting lab and has already launched a handful of such missions.

SpaceX also broke new spaceflight ground last September with a mission called Inspiration4 , which sent the first all-private crew to Earth orbit. Inspiration4 carried the crew on a 3-day orbital journey but it did not meet up with the station.