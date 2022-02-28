NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Monday (Feb. 28).

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live.

Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.

Representatives of NASA, Axiom and SpaceX will preview the flight during a livestreamed press conference today at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GTM); you can watch it live here on Space.com or directly via Axiom.

Axiom Space's first private crewed mission to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch on March 30, 2022. From left to right: pilot Larry Connor, mission commander and retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, mission specialist Mark Pathy and mission specialist Eytan Stibbe. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

Participating in the press conference will be:

  • Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Space Operations, NASA
  • Robyn Gatens, director, International Space Station, NASA
  • Phil McAllister, director, Commercial Spaceflight, NASA
  • Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom
  • Michael López-Alegría, Ax-1 crew commander, Axiom
  • Christian Maender, director, In-Space Research and Manufacturing, Axiom
  • Benjamin Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX
Axiom-1 "represents another significant milestone in our efforts to create a low Earth orbit economy," McAlister said in a statement earlier this month. "I wish these Axiom crew members safe travels, and I hope they find their time in space productive and enjoyable."

Axiom-1 won't be the first time a Dragon has carried people to the space station; SpaceX holds a NASA contract to fly agency astronauts to the from the orbiting lab and has already launched a handful of such missions.

SpaceX also broke new spaceflight ground last September with a mission called Inspiration4, which sent the first all-private crew to Earth orbit. Inspiration4 carried the crew on a 3-day orbital journey but it did not meet up with the station.

