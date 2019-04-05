The Avengers Are Heading to Space in Last 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

It's back to exploring the universe for the devastated Avengers, who appear to be heading straight back to their enemy Thanos after he destroyed many of their allies in a previous film. At issue is nothing less than the fate of the universe as the remaining superhero team faces off against this supervillain.

The new (and last) trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" shows the remaining members of the alliance zooming past planets in their spaceship, the Benatar, after a debate about what to do next. "We owe this, to everyone not in this room, to try," says Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) shortly before the crew climbs aboard the spaceship.

The one-minute trailer ends with Tony Stark/Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) striding across a ruined landscape with some of his friends at his side; you can see only the legs of those people, but we assume the one with the shield belongs to Captain America (Chris Evans) and the ones in leggings are those of Black Widow.

Just in front of them is Thanos (Josh Brolin), looking both evil and satisfied with himself. And why not? At the end of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," Thanos activated a weapon known as the Infinity Gauntlet and destroyed half the life in the universe, including a number of the Avengers.

That trailer gives watchers a lot to take in, but we still have a few weeks to analyze everything before the April 26 release. And some of the hints from the Avengers universe give us hope.

The Avengers go to space in the third and final trailer for "Avengers: Endgame." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first trailer released for "Endgame" showed Stark stranded in a spacecraft , low on oxygen and hope; the scene was so pitiful that real-life NASA tweeted suggestions for help. Thankfully, the second trailer (which dropped in early March) appears to show Stark back on Earth and ready to help his friends. Let's hope they bring Thanos to justice and save the universe.

While we wait for "Endgame" to open in theaters, Marvel fans can always watch (or rewatch) "Captain Marvel," which opened in the U.S. on March 8. This week, multiple media reports said that movie soared past $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts, with the film still less than a month old.