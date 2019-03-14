Space-Marooned Iron Man Lands Back at Earth in 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

In the first "Avengers: Endgame" trailer , things looked dire for Tony Stark. The billionaire-turned-superhero was lost in space, out of food, running low on air and recording a final message via helmet cam to his fiancee, Pepper Potts.

But in a new trailer unveiled today (March 14), things are looking a little better for Iron Man. At least, Stark appears to make a return to Earth to battle Thanos for the fate of the universe.

Marvel's new trailer starts much like the first, with Stark (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.) recording his message to Potts with grim finality.

"It seems like a thousand years ago," Stark says. "I fought my way out of that cave. Became Iron Man. Realized I loved you. I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one."

Tony Stark's Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and other Avengers in the latest "Avengers: Endgame" trailer released March 14, 2019. (Image credit: Marvel)

But instead of continuing the message, the "Whatever It Takes" trailer moves on through a montage of vignettes centered on other Avengers, cycling through Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye-turned-Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, also make an appearance.

During that montage, we see Stark on Earth, walking out in what looks like a fresh, new Avengers uniform. Is that a new spacesuit? Or a Quantum Realm suit? We don't know. (But we're hoping, as always, for spacesuit!)

So, if you take nothing else from the new "Avengers: Endgame" trailer, you can rest easy knowing that Iron Man is no longer lost in space.

One big question: Did NASA help bring him back? After the first trailer dropped in December, NASA pinged Marvel to offer advice on a a space rescue.

"Hey @Marvel , we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for ' @Avengers , we have a problem,'" the agency wrote on Twitter . "But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man."

Our money, however, is on Captain Marvel /Carol Danvers, with Brie Larson portraying the cosmic hero in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut last week.

Spoiler alert: Captain Marvel (in Danvers mode) makes an appearance at the end of the "Avengers: Endgame" trailer, so we know she's joining Earth's mightiest heroes for sure.

"Avengers: Endgame" launches into theaters on April 26.