Iron Man Is Lost in Space in 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer!

A new trailer for the latest installment of the "Avengers" movie series shows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), also known as the superhero Iron Man, adrift in space and nearing the end of his oxygen supplies as the rest of the team tries to fight back against the evil Thanos.

Stark taps his famous mask, which is lying on the ground and looking damaged from some battle. "This thing on?" he asks to himself, sitting alone in a spacecraft. Using the mask, he then records an emotional message for his girlfriend, Pepper Potts, in the event that he dies.

"If you find this recording, don't feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end," Stark begins. "Being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. My water ran out four days ago. The oxygen runs out tomorrow morning. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It's always you." [The 20 Weirdest Aliens in the Marvel Universe]

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is in dire straits during a trailer for the upcoming movie "Avengers: Endgame." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In real life, astronauts on the International Space Station can recycle their own water; after they urinate, the urine is cleaned and made drinkable. But it sounds like Stark's little spacesuit and his spacecraft aren't capable of the same thing.

The trailer then shows ominous hints of a huge battle, although we aren't sure yet what is going on. One of the saddest moments comes in a brief conversation between the superheroes Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

"This is going to work, Steve," Black Widow says.

"I know it is," responds Captain America, "because I don't know what I'm going to do if it doesn't."

The Avengers are a fictional superhero team in the Marvel universe created in the 1960s by Jack Kirby and the recently deceased Stan Lee. The original comic book team included Iron Man, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Thor and the Wasp, along with many others over time.

This movie picks up from the series' last film, called "Avengers: Infinity War," which was released in April. The Avengers (in conjunction with other superheros, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, tried to stop the supervillain Thanos. He was gathering devices called Infinity Stones, which would give him unimaginable power. Spoiler alert: Thanos killed a bunch of people, and that has left the Avengers in dire shape.

"Avengers: Endgame" will be released May 3, 2019.

