Stunning image of Comet Leonard's breakup wins astronomy photography prize

The overall winner of the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest was this picture of Comet Leonard, called "Disconnection Event." (Image credit: Gherard Rhemann)

A flare in last year's brightest comet topped entries in an astronomy photographer contest.

Gas spewing off the tail of Comet Leonard won the top prize of the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest for 2022. Comet Leonard broke into pieces early this year after rounding the sun, but not before producing a long tail easily visible in amateur photos.

The winner, Gerald Rhemann, will be featured among the top category entrants at the National Maritime Museum (opens in new tab) in Greenwich, U.K. in an exhibit opening Saturday (Sept. 17).

"Rhemann's astonishing image of Comet Leonard, a long-period comet first identified in January 2021, was captured by the Austrian photographer in Namibia on Christmas Day," the observatory stated, adding the decision to award Rhemann the top prize was unanimous.

"This award is one of the highlights of my astrophotography work. All the effort that went into making this image a success was worth it," added Rhemann in the same statement.

The contest received more than 3,000 entries from 67 countries and you can see the top selectees in each category below.

Planets, Comets & Asteroids

"Disconnection Event" (Image credit: Gherard Rhemann)

Gherard Rhemann (Austria) with Disconnection Event (Winner and Overall Winner)

Damian Peach (UK) with The Jovian Family (Runner Up)

Lionel Majzik (Hungary) with Cosmic Rose (Highly Commended)

Skyscapes

"Stabbing into the Stars" (Image credit: Zihui Hu)

Zihui Hu (China) with Stabbing Into the Stars (Winner)

Abhijit Patil (USA) with Badwater Milky Way (Runner Up)

Filip Hrebenda (Slovakia) with The Night Highway (Highly Commended)

People & Space

"The International Space Station Transiting Tranquility Base" (Image credit: Andrew McCarthy)

Andrew McCarthy (USA) with The International Space Station Transiting Tranquility Base (Winner)

Mikhail Minkov (Bulgaria) with Back to the Spaceship (Runner Up)

Hannah Rochford (UK) with Equinox Moon and Glastonbury Tor

Auroras

"In the Embrace of a Green Lady" (Image credit: Filip Hrebenda)

Filip Hrebenda (Slovakia) with In the Embrace of a Green Lady (Winner)

Fred Bailey (Canada) with Misty Green River (Runner Up)

Akexander Stepanenko (Russia) with Winged Aurora (Highly Commended)

Galaxies

"Majestic Sombrero Galaxy" (Image credit: Utkarsh Mishra, Michael Petrasko and Muir Evenden )

Utkarsh Mishra (India), Michael Petrasko (USA) and Muir Evenden (USA) with Majestic Sombrero Galaxy (Winner)

Mark Hanson (USA) and Mike Selby (Thailand) with Arp 271 “Cosmic Collision” (Runner Up)

Mathew Ludgate (New Zealand) with SMC and the Magellanic Bridge (Highly Commended)

Our moon

"Shadow Profile of Plato's East Rim" (Image credit: Martin Lewis)

Martin Lewis (UK) with Shadow Profile of Plato’s East Rim (Winner)

Andrea Vanoni (Italy) with Moon: Big Mosaic (Runner Up)

Noah Kujawski (USA) with An Eclipse From a Thousand Sunsets (Highly Commended)

Our sun

"A Year in the Sun" (Image credit: Soumyadeep Mukherjee )

Soumyadeep Mukherjee (India) with A Year in the Sun (Winner)

Stuart Green (UK) with Solar Inferno (Runner Up)

Miguel Claro (Portugal) with A Giant in the Sun’s Limb (Highly Commended)

Stars and nebulas

"The Eye of God" (Image credit: Weitang Liang)

Weitang Liang (China) with The Eye of God (Winner)

Martin Cohen (UK) with What a Flaming Star! (Runner Up)

Péter Feltóti (Hungary) with The Centre of the Heart Nebula (Highly Commended)

Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year

"Andromeda Galaxy, The Neighbor" (Image credit: Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen )

Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen (China) with Andromeda Galaxy, The Neighbour (Winner)

Peter Szabo (Hungary) with Mineral Moon Mosaic (Highly Commended)

Saahil Sinha (USA) with A Rainbow Rose (Highly Commended)

Julian Shapiro (USA) with The Crab Nebula in Hydrogen and Oxygen

The Annie Maunder Prize for Digital Innovation

"Solar Tree" (Image credit: Pauline Woolley )

The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer

"The Milky Way Bridge Across Big Snowy Mountains" (Image credit: Lun Deng)

