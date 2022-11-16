Artemis 1 launch photos: Amazing views of NASA's moon rocket debut (gallery)
NASA successfully launched Artemis 1 at 01:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT) from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Artemis 1 is the first stage of a series of missions designed to send humans to the moon as part of the Artemis program. It is NASA's first flight using the new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the Orion crew capsule.
The SLS rocket launched the Orion spacecraft on an approximate 25-day mission where it will orbit the moon and then return to Earth.
In this image, NASA's SLS rocket soars into the Florida early morning sky on the Artemis 1 mission.
Here, NASA's SLS rocket waits for liftoff at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft stands on launch pad 39B as final preparations are made for the Artemis I mission.
This was the third launch attempt for Artemis 1.
SLS undergoes a final gimbal test to check that the rocket thrusters are working and able to steer the rocket into space.
Liftoff occurred today (Nov. 16) at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT). It was about 43 minutes later than planned due to delays caused by a fuel leak and a wonky launch radar issue.
NASA's SLS lifted off from NASA's Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft launches from pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.
Spectators watch as the Artemis I uncrewed lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Spectators at Veterans Memorial park watch as the Artemis I uncrewed lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
NASA guests watch the launch of NASA's SLS rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft.
Spectators watch NASA's launch of the SLS rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft.
Space.com contributor and photographer Josh Dinner captured the Artemis 1 launch and tweeted (opens in new tab) this photograph along with the caption "GO SLS! GO ORION! GO ARTEMIS!"
