(Image credit: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NASA successfully launched Artemis 1 at 01:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT) from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Artemis 1 is the first stage of a series of missions designed to send humans to the moon as part of the Artemis program . It is NASA's first flight using the new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the Orion crew capsule.

The SLS rocket launched the Orion spacecraft on an approximate 25-day mission where it will orbit the moon and then return to Earth .

In this image, NASA's SLS rocket soars into the Florida early morning sky on the Artemis 1 mission.