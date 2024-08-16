Angel City Brewery releases Weyland-Yutani's Aspen Beer from 1979's 'Alien'

Hauling a massive processing refinery with 20 million tons of mineral ore back to Earth from deep space can be thirsty work indeed — and that's just why the intrepid space truckin' team of the USCSS Nostromo in the film "Alien" drinks lots of beer.

Aspen Beer, to be precise.

One of the cool overlooked details in director Ridley Scott's classic 1979 "Alien" universe is the benign prop placement of colorful cans of Aspen Beer which, according to the label, is brewed by another wholly-owned subsidiary of the nefarious Weylan-Yutani Corporation (inexplicably changed to Weyland-Yutani in "Aliens").

Now, in celebration of the global launch of director Fede Alvarez's "Alien: Romulus" on Aug. 16, Los Angeles-based Angel City Brewery and 20th Century Studios have teamed up to release a replica of Aspen Beer for parched fans.

Weyland-Yutani's Aspen Beer from "Alien" is back! (Image credit: Angel City Brewery)

Here's the press release description:

"Angel City Brewery proudly introduces Aspen Beer, a bright, easy-drinking blonde ale brewed to celebrate the newest installment of 20th Century Studios' 'Alien' franchise, 'Alien: Romulus.' Previously a fictional beer subtly featured in multiple films in the series, spotted being consumed by members of the Nostromo crew, Aspen Beer has long intrigued fans. Now, for the first time, it comes to life in its iconic packaging, featuring the original Weyland-Yutani logo and winged emblem. Angel City Brewery's Aspen Beer offers a unique taste experience that will delight both fans of the franchise and beer enthusiasts alike."

Aspen Beer was a popular alcoholic beverage brand produced by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation in the 22nd and early 23rd centuries and manufactured in Aspen, Colorado. Yes, the greedy conglomerate even owned their own brewery! This "Extra Strong" ale was presented in a 440 ml press-button can tinted green, red and gold with an Aspen Beer label on the front above a winged Egyptian-style logo.

Dallas (Tom Skerritt) drinks a can of Aspen Beer in "Alien" (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

In 1979's "Alien," Aspen Beer was consumed by members of the Nostromo crew when their hypersleep sessions were interrupted by the ship's MU/TH/UR computer system and the doomed gang gathered around the kitchen table for a morning meal. The drink also made an appearence before the crew returned to stasis and Kane's pet chestburster decided to come out to play. Multiple cans were also spotted in a maintenance corridor where Parker (Yaphet Kotto) and Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) were working on ship repairs. No official word yet if we'll see Aspen Beer in "Alien: Romulus," but here's to hoping!

Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) aboard the Nostromo in "Alien" (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Aspen Beer will be offered on draft for on-site consumption at Angel City Brewery in the Los Angeles Arts District; an extremely limited run of to-go cans went up for purchase on Aug. 13 as well. Angel City also attended the "Alien: Romulus" Hollywood world premiere this week, and announced that select theaters around the greater Southern California region will be serving this geeky Weyland-Yutani brew on tap to honor the arrival of "Alien: Romulus."

Drink responsibly and watch your back!