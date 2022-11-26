Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV Sticks this Black Friday

Amazon are offering up to 50% off on some of their Fire Sticks this Black Friday so if you like streaming movies and TV shows, these could be the deals you're looking for.

That's a saving of up to $25 (opens in new tab) on a range of Amazon's Fire Sticks (opens in new tab) for Black Friday. Fire Sticks give you access to over 1 million movies and TV shows across a range of streaming platforms and access to some of them are included. The annual sales event is in full swing and Black Friday deals are popping up all around, so if you're looking for streaming deals, this could definitely interest you.

Some of the controllers can be Alexa controlled so they're voice activated and you can watch live TV as it comes with access to Sling TV, Youtube TV and more. If tech is your thing and you're looking for discounts, why not check out our VR headset deals and drone deals round-ups too?

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire Stick 4K Was $49.99 Now $24.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 50% on Amazon's 4K Fire Stick. This particular Fire Stick allows you to stream with 4K visuals and gives you access to over 1 million titles to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Was $39.99 Now $19.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $50 on an Amazon Fire TV Stick that gives you free access to over 200,000 movies and TV episodes all in high definition. This can also be Alexa voice activated.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Max Was $54.99 Now $36.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 36% on Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick. It's much like the 4K version, only 40% more powerful with faster app loading times and more fluid navigation.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Was $29.99 now $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 50% on Amazon's most affordable Fire TV Stick. It's not the latest model or the most powerful but it still streams in full HD and is cheaper than other devices.

Here, these Black Friday sales are offering up to 50% off Amazon's fire TV sticks and there's a lot to like about them. They plug in to the back of your TV and the remotes can be controlled with your voice, for maximum ease of use. They also give you access to a host of streaming services and over 1 million titles to chose from as well as free access to some platforms.

The Fire Sticks themselves range from the latest and most powerful to the most affordable but all stream in either full HD or 4K and will provide plenty of entertainment. With the holidays upon us and the nights are growing longer, now is the time to be streaming plenty of entertainment, so why not bag a bargain this Black Friday and grab one of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks?

