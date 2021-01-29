'Galaxy Quest 2' is 'a fabulous script' according to Tim Allen

"Galaxy Quest" is truly an epic, multi-layered movie that succeeded as much by accident as by design.

The prospect of a second "Galaxy Quest" movie was recently reignited when star Tim Allen spoke about the long overdue sequel to Entertainment Weekly . The project had apparently been gradually gaining momentum until co-star Alan Rickman tragically died in 2016.

"It's a fabulous script," Allen said , "but it had a hiccup because the wonderful Alan Rickman passed. So it all got very sad and dark because [the script] was all about [Lazrus] and Taggart. It was all about their story. It doesn't mean they can't reboot the idea, and the underlying story was hysterical and fun."

Allen played actor Jason Nesmith (a.k.a. Commander Peter Quincy Taggart, the Kirk-parody) and Rickman played the classically trained Alexander Dane (a.k.a. Dr. Lazarus, the Spock-equivalent) in the unofficial spoof of "Star Trek." Joining them were Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub and Justin Long.

"I haven't reached out to anybody in the last week, but we talk about it all the time," Allen says. "There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with. Without giving too much away, a member of Alan's 'Galaxy Quest' family could step in and the idea would still work."

If you're a fan of "Galaxy Quest" — and who isn't — you should definitely check out the documentary "Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary" if haven't already. The cast talk about their experiences making the movie and how close they came to making a TV series . With this documentary, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, but most of all, you’ll enjoy the best movie about fandom in another, new way.

In other sci-fi news, the third and final season of "Lost in Space" has wrapped principal photography. The announcement was recently made over social media

If you haven't watched Netflix's " Lost in Space " then go and do so this instant. Put down your herbal tea, forget about that Zoom conference call and log on to Netflix. You'll thank us.

Estrin said in the statement: "From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end."

And given how fast little Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) is growing up, continuing beyond this would probably double the CGI budget in trying to disguise the fact that he's not so little any more. Seasons 1 and 2 of "Lost in Space" are currently available on Netflix and Season 3 is expected sometime in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Patrick Wilson has joined the all-star cast that includes Halle Berry and Donald Sutherland in the next Roland Emmerich sci-fi movie, "Moonfall." Michael Peña has recently replaced Stanley Tucci due to Covid travel restrictions, although we're not quite how anyone can replace Stanley Tucci.

According to Deadline , a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth. Against all odds, a mismatched bunch of astronauts launches an impossible mission into space and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation. That old chestnut. "Moonfall" is set to hit theaters in 2022.