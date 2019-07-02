Trending

What the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse Looked Like Around the Web

By Skywatching 

Skywatchers shared their photos of the total solar eclipse to Twitter, Instagram and more.

We've gathered some of the best pictures from social media of the total solar eclipse that took place today (July 2) in South America. You can watch the livestream of the eclipse here.

