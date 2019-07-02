What the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse Looked Like Around the Web

We've gathered some of the best pictures from social media of the total solar eclipse that took place today (July 2) in South America. You can watch the livestream of the eclipse here.

And we have a total solar eclipse!!! The AIR-Spec, a specialized eclipse-viewing instrument, will be gathering data on the Sun's corona for the next 8 minutes as the NSF/NCAR GV follows the shadow of the moon. #Totalsolareclipse #solareclipse2019 #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/ubkUZA5PbXJuly 2, 2019

Solar Eclipse in Quito Ecuador pic.twitter.com/UG5dSGwZWTJuly 2, 2019

Even photos on my iPhone show the partial solar eclipse right now! (From Vicuna.) pic.twitter.com/jHWXlHfOmdJuly 2, 2019

Solar eclipse in Chile. Still a ways to go. pic.twitter.com/JWVHQIOXCCJuly 2, 2019

Brave man goes for a swim in the Pacific - ten minutes to go... #SolarEclipse #Lumbyclipse pic.twitter.com/OvQ1I5si0YJuly 2, 2019

Solar Eclipse in Guayaquil, Ecuador, now pic.twitter.com/BPlW8joBZdJuly 2, 2019

#SolarEclipse from Chile. Approaching totality. pic.twitter.com/pU5fCzHfrZJuly 2, 2019

DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN THAT IS BEAUTIFUL!!! https://t.co/0lUPOJMNg6 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/13ppqaQHuPJuly 2, 2019