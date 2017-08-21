Here Are the Most Amazing Photos of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse of 2017!
The Great American Solar Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, cast the moon's shadow across 14 states in the U.S. See amazing photos of the total solar eclipse as it made its way across the U.S.!
First Stop: Oregon!
Eclipse path in Oregon
Oregon is the first stop for the moon's shadow on the contiguous United States. It made first landfall in the city of Lincoln City.
Solar eclipse visible
The moon is seen passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington.
Totality begins
First shot over Oregon.
Salem, Oregon
The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Oregon.
Madras, Oregon
The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.
Corvallis, Oregon
The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Corvallis, Oregon.
Madras, Oregon
Photographers and totality.
Madras, Oregon
Wide angle lens composite at the Lowell Observatory Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, OR.