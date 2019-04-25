'Aliens' Reebok Stomper Sneakers Available Once Again on Alien Day

The cast on the set of "Aliens," Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) sporting her signature high-tops.

To honor the 40th anniversary of one of the best science fiction movies ever made, " Alien ," Reebok is releasing a new Bishop variation of the Stomper sneaker.

First seen in "Aliens," the epic sequel to the original movie, the high-top Stomper variant debuted in 1986 as the signature sci-fi sneakers of Lt. Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), while the midtop model appeared on science officer and artificial person Bishop (Lance Henriksen).

This marks the third time in the last four years that Reebok has re-released the Stomper. The company sold both mid- and high-top versions in 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Aliens," then modified the design to produce two colors of a special Final Battle sneaker in 2017.

This year's special-edition Stompers. (Image credit: Reebok)

The 2019 unisex sneaker design is meant to look like it predates the pairs seen in the movie. "When you buy it, it's supposed to feel like you just happen to find this prototype of the shoe 40 years later," Reebok designer Chris Hill said in a statement . "That's why it's aged and yellowed."

It's still instantly recognizable and features a true-to-the-original color scheme, combining a white and dark-gray base with signature hot-red accents. According to Reebok, this shoe consists of premium leather and has an intentionally aged aesthetic.

Tomorrow, April 26, is the studio-created Alien Day — the 4/26 date references the planet LV-426 from the "Aliens" movie — and these sneakers will be available to order online starting at 12 a.m. EDT Friday morning.

The sneakers come with a protective dust bag, along with an "official" bug "Stomping Guide"; three unique hang-tag decorations, including the alternate, prototype Weyland-Yutani logo (with a “Weylan-Yutani” logo, so the "d" has been dropped, which was originally the case); and an official Alien 40th-anniversary badge. It all comes packaged in a prism-shaped retro-future box.

The cost of your "Alien" footwear affection? $125.