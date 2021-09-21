Hasbro has released an awesome new Nerf M41-A Blaster from the film 'Aliens'

"I wanna introduce you to a personal friend of mine." Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie "Aliens" with the Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Blaster from Hasbro.

The popular 1986 film is the sequel to the iconic film, " Alien " released seven years before. In "Aliens", Corporal Hicks shows Ellen Ripley how to use the iconic M41-A plasma blaster and now Hasbro is marking the anniversary by releasing a Nerf replica of the iconic blaster that will measure 28 inches (71 centimeters). The replica will have playable features, so it can be used as either a centerpiece item or a really cool toy.

The blaster is available for pre-order until Oct. 31 and will cost $99.99 from Hasbro Pulse's website.

'Alien' Horror: 9 Terrifying Xenomorphs from the 'Alien' Movies

More: You can have your own terrifying Xenomorph figure from the film "Alien"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Hasbro)

As well as an epic plasma blaster, the set also includes 10 elite darts and three mega darts, which are counted on an electric dart counter. Another key feature of this blaster set is dual blasting with over and under-barrels. The motorized flywheel mechanism can unleash a barrage of elite dart fire, but if you require a little more firepower, you can use the pump action mega-barrel instead.

The set also comes with premium display packaging, which includes collector details embossing, dull and gloss finishing and movie-accurate details, as well as separate compartments for elite and mega darts.

The set is suitable for everyone aged eight, according to Hasbro. Four C batteries (not included) are required to power the dart counter and sound effects; eye protection is also recommended but not included.