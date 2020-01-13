'Ad Astra' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' land Oscar nominations

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Ad Astra" have snagged nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which will happen on Feb. 9, 2020.

Some of 2019's biggest sci-fi blockbusters have made it to the Oscars.

While beloved space hits like "Apollo 11" have not been recognized in the upcoming 92nd annual Academy Award nominations, outer space and sci-fi has not gone unrepresented in this year's picks.

"Ad Astra" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," have each snagged nominations. "Ad Astra" has been nominated within the Sound Mixing category while the latter "Star Wars" has been tapped for Music (Original Score), Sound Editing and Visual Effects.Additionally, Brad Pitt, who played astronaut Roy McBride in "Ad Astra," has been nominated in the "Actor in a Supporting Role" category for his performance in the film "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood."

However, don't expect to see Pitt out promoting the films to secure the award. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared that he doesn't plan on campaigning for either of the awards.

"Oh, man. I'm gonna abstain," Pitt said to Entertainment Weekly about promoting his work for "Ad Astra" and "Hollywood" to secure the awards. "I mean, you never know, and it's really nice when your number comes up. But the goal is for the film to land, to speak to someone, whether it's now or a decade from now. I find chasing it actually a disservice to the purity of your telling a story, and a shackling thing to focus on."

To watch the awards ceremony live and see if any of your sci-fi faves take home any of the coveted golden statuettes, you can watch the Oscars live on Feb. 9 on ABC. While red carpet coverage begins earlier in the day, the ceremony itself is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST (10:30 GMT).

