Artist's concept of NASA's FASTSAT satellite, which is set to launch Nov. 19 carrying six different scientific payloads. (Image: © NASA)

NASA is preparing The two main The satellites will Both satellites' "We wanted to FASTSAT: Packed FASTSAT — short One of these is the If all goes Also onboard FASTSAT FASTSAT is also Microbes in space NASA's O/OREOS One of these will While scientists are Research on the Both FASTSAT and "We hit that For its part, Also keeping costs "The launch FASTSAT and O/OREOS Both satellites' NASA's