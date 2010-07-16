Star Trek Re-Launches Website to Boldly Go Into Digital Frontier

StarTrek fans can boldly go into their favorite digital frontier with new gustothanks to the Thursday re-launch of the science fiction franchise's officialwebsite, StarTrek.com, after an overhaul worthy of the starship Enterprise.

CBSConsumer Products overhauled the Star Trek website in hopes of attracting new and old fans to what promises to be the ultimate online destination for all thingsTrek.

"StarTrek fans deserve a one-stop destination for all their needs," said LizKalodner, Executive Vice President and General Manager of CBS ConsumerProducts. "This re-launch allows us to bring the entire Star Trekcommunity together in a single place and provide them with the very best inStar Trek news, content and merchandise."

Thenew Star Trek website comes as the 44-year-old science fiction series enjoysnew life from the 2009 film 'Star Trek' by director J.J. Abrams. The movierecast the franchise's iconic starship captain James T. Kirk, Vulcan-humanscience officer Spock and other beloved characters with new, young actors. Thefranchise is based on the original "Star Trek" television series thatran from 1966 to 1969, with actor William Shatner in the role of Kirk and LeonardNimoy as Spock.

Theredesigned StarTrek.com will cater to a robust online community, featuring Trek-related news, photo galleries, streaming video in HD, an online store and theofficial Star Trek database.

Thesite will engage users through Star Trek forums, and members will have the ability to achieve different status levels basedon their involvement. It will also showcase other top fan sites, includingTrekMovie, TrekToday and TrekWeb.

CBSwill be promoting StarTrek.com at next week's Comic-Con convention in SanDiego, Calif. and will be distributing several collectibles for fans, includinglimited edition watches and collectible buttons in seven different styles.