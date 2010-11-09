The Falcon and Dragons of SpaceX

Pad 39A for Falcon Heavy

SpaceX (via Flickr as SpaceX Photos)

Pad 39A for Falcon 9 Launches

SpaceX (via Flickr as SpaceX Photos)

Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida will serve as the home of NASA Commercial Crew Program launches and SpaceX Falcon Heavy missions. Falcon 9 shown here without boosters. Image released Sept. 1, 2015.

SpaceX's Dragon V2 Capsule Unveiled

Rod Pyle/Space.com

The Dragon Version 2, post unveiling on May 29, 2014. Note the landing thrusters, three large windows (one in the swing-up hatch and the other two to the sides), and the landing legs.

Elon Musk Poses with Dragon V2

Rod Pyle/Space.com

Elon Musk poses with his newest – and most remarkable – achievement, the Dragon Version 2 spacecraft, on May 29, 2014.

Elon Musk Inside SpaceX's Dragon V2 Spacecraft

Rod Pyle/Space.com

Musk narrated a portion of his unveiling inside the Dragon Version 2 spacecraft, May 29, 2014. The control panel in front of him swings up and completely out of the way for easy entrance and egress.

Elon Musk Speaks at Dragon V2 Unveiling

Rod Pyle/Space.com

Musk takes questions from reporters on May 29, 2014. While his media appearances can be brief and unpredictable, here on home turf he generously provided almost an hour of Q&A.

SpaceX Dragon V2 Preview Image - Control Panel

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

The unveiling of Dragon V2 takes place on May 29, 2014. SpaceX will webcast the event directly from their state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facility in Hawthorne, California.

SpaceX Dragon V2 Preview Image - Seat Belt

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

Dragon V2 – SpaceX’s next generation spacecraft designed to carry astronauts to space. The unveiling will take place on May 29, 2014.

Sundown

SpaceX

Here, SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket is backlit by a Florida sunset during its first vertical perch atop a Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch pad in Jan. 2009.

Every Picture Tells A Story

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

The Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft: See the craft in detail, plus how it stacks up to a Russian Soyuz rocket and NASA's space shuttles.

Stand Tall

SpaceX

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket stands vertical atop its Space Launch Complex 40 pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Jan. 2009.