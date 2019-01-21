Launch Photos: Spy Satellite NROL-71 Soars on Secret Mission Atop Delta IV Heavy Rocket

Spy Satellite NROL-71 Lifts Off!

United Launch Alliance

On Jan. 19, 2019, a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launched the clandestine NROL-71 spy satellite on a secret mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. See amazing photos of the launch here. In this photo, the Delta IV lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, beginning NROL-71's journey to space.

Rockets and Blossoms

United Launch Alliance

Brilliant yellow flowers offer a bit of nature in this amazing photo of the NROL-71 spy satellite launch on a ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket.

The View from Afar

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the classified NROL-71 spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launches toward space from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on Jan. 19, 2019.

Farewell, NROL-71

United Launch Alliance

A massive American flag helps salute the launch of NROL-71 on its classified spy satellite mission.

Wild Blue Yonders

United Launch Alliance

The Pacific Ocean is a picturesque backdrop to ULA's Delta IV Heavy launch of NROL-71.

Ascent to Space

United Launch Alliance

United Launch Alliance cameras showed the Delta IV Heavy booster soar into a clear blue sky on its mission to send NROL-71 into orbit.

Roaring Rocket

United Launch Alliance

This infrared view shows the massive plume from the three first-stage boosters of the massive Delta IV Heavy rocket as it powers spaceward with the NROL-71 spy satellite on board.

A Trail to Space

United Launch Alliance

The plume of NROL-71's launch clearly stood out in blue sky.

Booster Separation

United Launch Alliance

One of two side boosters can be seen separating from the core first stage booster during the Delta IV Heavy's launch into space with NROL-71.

Going Silent

United Launch Alliance

This image from a camera on the upper stage of NROL-71's Delta IV Heavy rocket shows half of the protective payload fairing (upper right) as it falls away during ascent. About 6 minutes after launch, the fairing fell away, exposing the NROL-71 satellite to space for the first time. The United Launch Alliance cut off all live video feeds and mission updates at that time, at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office, which is typical of such launches.

Long Road to Launch

United Launch Alliance

The road to launch was long for NROL-71. ULA and NRO officials hoped to launch the mission in early December 2018, but a technical glitch and bad weather prevented early attempts.