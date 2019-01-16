'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Dishes on Season 2 as It Warps Back This Week!

Only days away now! The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will beam into your homes via CBS All Access this Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. EST. Space.com has the scoop on what to expect, with an exclusive new video.

Season 2, which premieres with an episode entitled "Brother," introduces us to Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck) and the USS Enterprise under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Plus, mirror universe Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) has now been recruited by Section 31, Starfleet's clandestine top-secret division.

In this video interview with Space.com, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham, and Doug Jones, who plays Saru, tease a little about what to expect in the new season of "Star Trek: Discovery." [Ethan Peck, Leonard Nimoy and Every Actor That's Ever Played Spock!]

This season, it seems that something called the "Red Angel" is threatening all sentient life in the galaxy, and somehow Spock is involved … and so is Section 31.

"We're living up to the title of our show — we're discovering more in Season 2, for sure," says Jones.

"The war left a lot in its wake, and we have to deal with it," says Martin-Green. "It's a deeply emotional story … more emotional than Season 1."

And we, the audience, are very excited.

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Netflix in the U.K. "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1 is available now on Blu-ray.

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will consist of 14 episodes, with no midseason break. It will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 17, in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be released in the rest of the world on Friday, Jan. 18.

