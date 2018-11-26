Watch from Inside Mission Control As NASA's InSight Attempts Mars Landing (360 Video)

NASA's InSight Mars lander arrives at the Red Planet today (Nov. 26), and NASA will offer live 360-degree views inside its mission control center when it happens.

In the video window above, you can get an insider view of the control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, as the little lander touches down on Mars after a journey of more than six months. The video feed begins at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), and the landing is set for just under an hour later. You can also watch coverage of the landing on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of NASA.

InSight has traveled more than 300 million miles (483 kilometers) to reach the Red Planet, where — if everything goes smoothly — it will touch down and begin to turn its burrowing heat probe, sensitive seismometers and other instruments toward the task of learning about Mars' interior.

If you're a fan of the 3D experience, The New York Times is also offering an augmented-reality explanation of the InSight mission through its app, viewable on smartphones — you can see a web version here.

