Keanu Reeves' Sci-Fi Film 'Replicas' Get a Gorgeous New Trailer

"Altered Carbon" had sleeves, "Star Trek" had the Vulcan katra, "Battlestar Galactica" had the Cylon Resurrection Hub and even "Stargate SG-1" had Ma'chello's body-swap device in the episode "Holiday" (Season 2, Episode 18). The transplantation of human consciousness has long been a mainstay of contemporary science fiction, but have you ever wondered how it might have all begun?

That's the basic plot premise of Keanu Reeves' new, little-known sci-fi project, "Replicas."

Word of this film was first shared at New York Comic Con last year, when Reeves held a small panel session and a first trailer was shown. However, since then, not much has been heard, until now … as a brand-new trailer drops.

The movie stars Reeves as a daring synthetic biologist who tries to resurrect his family after they're killed in a car accident using some kind of replication technology. He will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science.

The trailer looks awesome — and Reeves has a mostly excellent record of sci-fi movie choices (the jury's still out on "Johnny Mnemonic").

Joining Reeves in the film are Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz and Emily Alyn Lind.

The story and screenplay were developed at Reeves and Stephen Hamel's production company Company Films and is written by Chad St. John, adapted from a story by Hamel.

Prior to the trailer being shown at NYCC last year, the movie was sold to Entertainment Studios for $4 million following a private screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Principal photography on the film began on Aug. 10, 2016, in Puerto Rico and a release date was originally set for Aug. 24, 2018.

While Entertainment Studios hasn't talked about new release dates, theIMDb page says the movie is set to drop in Lithuania on Oct. 26, 2018; Portugal on Nov. 1 and the Netherlands on Dec. 6, 2018; so make of that what you will.

