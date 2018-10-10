Mega-Fans Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan Join the 'Star Wars' Universe with 'Resistance'

NEW YORK — The Force is strong with this latest "Star Wars" cartoon!

Last Wednesday (Oct. 3), actors Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan sat down at the AOL Build studio in New York to talk about the new "Star Wars Resistance" animated series, in which they are both comedic voice actors.

The new series, which premiered Oct. 7 on the Disney Channel, is set after the time period of "Return of the Jedi" but before "The Force Awakens." The animated series follows a young pilot named Kazuda Xiono who spies on the evil First Order for the Resistance. Faison, known best for his roles in "Scrubs" and "Clueless," voices fellow pilot Hype Fazon, and Moynihan, best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," voices mechanic and junk dealer Orka.

"'Star Wars' is usually about the Skywalker family and the mystical side of it, and "Resistance" is more about blue-collar 'Star Wars,' like the people in the cantina … all the other people that inhabit this universe and kind of how they make a living," Moynihan explained what sets "Star Wars Resistance" apart. [Tour the Millennium Falcon with These Awesome 'Star Wars' Photos]

"These guys are racers and pilots," Moynihan began — "and security guards," Faison finished. "I play a junk dealer," Moynihan added. "We're not the fancy Jedis; this is more seeing what's really happening in the other parts of the universe."

(Image credit: Disney XD)

Faison and Moynihan are massive "Star Wars" fans in real life, both admitting to having large "Star Wars" memorabilia collections. Their dedication as fans seems to have paid off, as the pair is thrilled to now join the "Star Wars" universe.

"To get to be a part of it is absolutely amazing," Moynihan said.

"My first memory growing up was walking to a movie theater and seeing R2-D2 on screen," Faison added.

Faison even admitted to getting a little choked up when he finally found out that his character's last name is Fazon, which is pronounced just like his own.

"Star Wars Resistance" airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EST, and the first four episodes should be available as of Oct. 7 on the DisneyNOW app, according to Faison.

Follow Chelsea Gohd on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.