Free Tickets! See Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man' for NASA's 60th Anniversary

Universal Pictures' "First Man," which will be released in October 2018, stars Ryan Gosling as Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Hurry before they're gone! In honor of NASA's 60th birthday, theaters across the country are offering free screenings of "First Man" on Oct. 1, more than a week before the official premiere date.

"First Man," which stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, is a close look at Neil Armstrong and the early days of Apollo, showing the meticulous engineering, never-ending tests and personal costs that led to Armstrong's first steps on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Get tickets online here — as of this writing, several theaters across the country still have seats available.

During a panel discussion at Spacefest in Arizona, Armstrong's sons, Rick and Mark, discussed the accuracy of the film with screenwriter Josh Singer, who emphasized the research and detail that went into re-creating the Apollo-era Mission Control center and technology. Viewers celebrating the space agency's anniversary will get a realistic look into how the U.S. reached the moon, plus the personal turmoil of Armstrong's life from 1961 to 1969 and the drama of the effort.

