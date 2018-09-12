Hurricane Florence in Photos: See the Massive Storm from Space

A Worst-Case Scenario

ESA/NASA

With Hurricane Florence dominating this view from the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst warns the East Coast to get ready, "this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you." Click through this gallery to see the latest images of Hurricane Florence. [Full Story: Hurricane Florence Is a 'No-Kidding Nightmare' in These New Astronaut Photos

Hurricane Florence - Sept. 12, 2018

NOAA

The GOES-East weather satellite, also known as GOES-16, captured this view of Hurricane Florence nearing the East Coast on Sept. 12, 2018 at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT).

Watch Out, America

ESA/NASA

From aboard the ISS, Alexander Gerst uses a special super wide-angle lens to capture an image of the enormous Hurricane Florence barreling toward the East Coast.

Hurricane Florence

NOAA/GOES-East

Hurricane Florence, Tropical Storm Isaac and Hurricane Helene swirl in the Atlantic Ocean in this image captured by the GOES-East weather satellite on Sept. 11, 2018, at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT).

Spinning and Spinning

A. Gerst/ESA/NASA

From orbit on the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst snapped this image of the eye of the category 4 Hurricane Florence.

A Sobering Close-Up

A. Gerst/ESA/NASA

This close-up of Hurricane Florence's eye, a category 4 hurricane heading toward the U.S. East Coast, depicts the seriousness of the looming weather event.

The Eye

A. Gerst/ESA/NASA

The eye of category 4 Hurricane Florence is "chilling, even from space," according to astronaut Alexander Gerst.

Sending Good Thoughts

Astro_Ricky/Twitter

Astronaut Ricky Arnold, aboard the International Space Station, captured this image of Hurricane Florence as it lumbers closer to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Hurricane Florence Spotted from Space

Hurricane Florence rages in the Atlantic Ocean in this view captured from the International Space Station by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold on Monday (Sept. 10). The Atlantic storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Sept. 9 and continues to gain strength as it heads for the U.S. East Coast, where it is expected to make landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

A Hurricane Trio

Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

On Sept. 9, 2018, three hurricanes (Florence, Isaac and Helene) were all spinning in the Atlantic basin. NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this view of all three using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite.

Astronaut's View of Hurricane Florence

Ricky Arnold via Twitter/NASA

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold captured this image of Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Sept. 6, 2018. [Full Story: Hurricane Florence Looks Like a Giant Cotton Ball in This Astronaut Photo from Space]