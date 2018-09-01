In Photos: Brilliant Fireball Over Perth, Australia of Aug. 28, 2018

Fireball Over Australia!

Desert Fireball Network, Curtin University

On Aug. 28, 2018, a meteor lit up the night sky over Perth in western Australia in a brilliant fireball. See photos of the fireball from eyewitnesses across Perth, courtesy of the iconic Perth Observatory. This image was captured by skywatcher Allen Coxe. See videos of the fireball here! This view of the fireball comes from Curtin University's Northam Observatory. See more photos of the fireball here.

Fiery Ball of Light

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/Allen Coxe

Astronomers weren't the only ones to spot the fireball over Western Australia. Many witnesses saw the meteor while driving, with their dash cameras recording the sight. This image was captured by skywatcher Allen Coxe.

Big and Bright

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/Bagus Sugiono

The meteor over Australia was around 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) at the time of entry. This view was captured by Bagus Sugiono.

How It Works

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/Bagus Sugiono

The glow see from Earth was caused by friction between the object and Earth's atmosphere. That friction melted the outer layers of the meteor, producing the bright glow. This view was captured by Bagus Sugiono.

Speeding Through Space

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/BeJay Walker

Upon entering the atmosphere, the meteor was traveling a little over 9.e miles per second (15 kms per second). This view was captured by BeJay Walker.

Widely Observed

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/BeJay Walker

At the time of the event, the Perth Observatory was notified by dozens of distressed people who witnessed the event. This view was captured by BeJay Walker, one of many who sent videos of the fireball in to the observatory.

Investigation Begins

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/FuShan Lee

This dash camera view was provided by FuShan Lee. The Perth fireball prompted Curtin University's Fireballs In The Sky team to search near the town of York, east of Perth, for evidence of the meteor hitting the ground.

Caught in the Act

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/Lance and Matt Boston

This dash camera view of the fireball was captured by Lance and Matt Boston. The Perth Observatory has a camera network around Perth and Northam. The system captured images of the meteor.

Using Tech to Connect

Courtesy of Perth Observatory/Ravi Karia

This Perth fireball view comes from Ravia Karia. The Fireballs In The Sky team also released a mobile app and almost two dozen people reported the Perth meteor through that app.