The Most Amazing Lyrid Meteor Shower Photos of All Time

April Lyrids over Aizanoi

Fatma Selma Kocabas Aydin/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The April Lyrids, a meteor shower lasting from April 16 to April 26 each year, is seen over the ancient city of Aizanoi in Kutahya, Turkey on Apr. 23, 2014. Aizanoi is an ancient city in western Anatolia in Cavdarhisar, Kütahya. The city has a temple built for Zeus which is the best-preserved temple in all of Anatolia, and also has a large theatre, a stadium adjacent to theatre, two Turkish-style baths, a gymnasium, five bridges on Kocacay which are still used today, an old dam, a trading building, and avenues with columns on both sides, necropolis areas and the sacred cave of Metre Steune. [Lyrid Meteor Shower: When, Where & How to See It]

April Lyrids over Thanlyin

Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty

This long-exposure photograph taken on Apr. 23, 2015 on Earth Day shows Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14 miles away from Yangon.

April Lyrids over Cornwall

Dan Tucker/Alamy

Hardy Monument, near Portesham, Dorset, UK. Apr. 23, 2017. Spectacular annual Lyrid meteor shower which can have up to 30 to 40 per hour at its peak above the historic Hardy Monument. A single vertical meteor can be seen just above the Milky Way.

April Lyrids over Appleby, Cumbria

WittWooPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Three images combine to create a view of a Lyrid Meteor Shower over The Pennines at Appleby, Cumbria.

April Lyrids over Cornwall

Simon Maycock/Alamy

In Mousehole, Cornwall, UK on Apr. 21, 2017, clear skies gave a good viewing of the Lyrid Meteors early in the evening.

April Lyrids over Castlerigg

Stephen Cheatley/REX/Shutterstock

The Lyrid meteor shower, made up of falling debris from comet Thatcher, peaked at 10 to 15 meteors per hour on Apr. 21, 2017, over the stone circle at Castlerigg near Keswick in Cumbria.

2012 Lyrid Meteor Shower: Veerayen Mohanadas

Veerayen Mohanadas

A Lyrid meteor shines bright in this amazing long exposure view from photographer Veerayen Mohanadas of Kulim, Kedah in Malaysia. Mohanadas took this image during the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22, 2012.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Marian Murdoch

Marian Murdoch (http://www.wildmaven.org)

Skywatcher and photographer Marian Murdoch snapped this photo of a Lyrid meteor from Ridgecrest, Calif., during the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peak on April 22, 2012.

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Bill Allen

Bill Allen

Photographer Bill Allen of Ralph, Saskatchewan in Canada captured this amazing view of a Lyrid meteor and the northern lights during the Lyrid meteor shower peak overnight on April 21-22, 2012

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2012: Brian Emfinger

Brian Emfinger

Skywatcher and photographer Brian Emfinger captured this magnificent Lyrid fireball with the Milky Way in the background from Ozark, Ark., during the April 21-22 peak of the 2012 Lyrid meteor shower.

Milky Way and Lyrid Meteor over Crater Lake

Copyright © 2012 Goldpaint Photography, All Rights Reserved

Veteran night sky photographer Brad Goldpaint took this amazing photo of the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor over Crater Lake, Oregon, during three years of astronomical photo sessions. The image is featured in Goldpaint's night sky observing video "Within Two Worlds."