In Photos: VP Mike Pence Tours NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Blue Origin & More

Touring Commercial Space

Kim Shiflett/NASA

When Vice President Mike Pence went to Florida for the second formal meeting of the National Space Council on Feb. 21, 2018, he took a tour of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and commercial spaceflight facilities in Cape Canaveral, including Boeing, Blue Origin and the United Launch Alliance.



Here: United Launch Alliance (ULA) president and CEO Tory Bruno (left) leads Pence on a tour of ULA's Horizontal Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Model Rockets

Kim Shiflett/NASA

United Launch Alliance (ULA) president and CEO Tory Bruno (left) shows Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence the ULA Horizontal Integration Facility, where the Delta IV Heavy rocket boosters are being processed for NASA's upcoming Parker Solar Probe mission. NASA acting administrator Robert Lightfoot (right) tagged along for the tour.

Boeing's New Spacecraft

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Vice President Mike Pence checks out the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft during a tour of Boeing's Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 21, 2018.

Admiring New Shepard

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Inside the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility near NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen examine the flown New Shepard crew capsule.

Leaving His Mark

Kim Shiflett/NASA

On Feb. 20, 2018, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen signed the guest book at the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility while Blue Origin CEO Robert Smith looks on. NASA's acting administrator Robert Lightfoot waits in the background. The tour took them through the facility, where they viewed the flown New Shepard crew capsule and booster. The booster was the first launch vehicle used to demonstrate reusability.

New Shepard Crew Capsule

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Near NASA's Kennedy Space Center, inside the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility, Vice President Pence and his wife, standing to the left, admire the New Shepard crew capsule, which has flown seven times.

Comparing Rockets

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Blue Origin CEO Robert Smith explains a diagram comparing different types of rockets to Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tour the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility with acting NASA Administrator Robert Light foot.

Viewing Today's Space Tech

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Mr. and Mrs. Pence, Blue Origin CEO Robert Smith and NASA acting administrator Robert Lightfoot tour the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility on Feb. 20, 2018.

Looking Forward to Future Missions

Kim Shiflett/NASA

On his visit at the United Launch Alliance's Horizontal Integration Facility, Vice President Pence, his wife Karen, and NASA acting administrator Robert Lightfoot viewed the Delta IV Heavy rocket boosters for the upcoming Parker Solar Probe mission.

The ULA HIF

Kim Shiflett/NASA

The vice president and his wife, alongwith United Launch Alliance (ULA) president and CEO Tory Bruno and acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot, toured ULA's Horizontal Integration Facility, where the Delta IV boosters being prepped for the upcoming Parker Solar Probe mission.

Space at Its Finest

Kim Shiflett/NASA

At the Blue Origin Manufacturing Facility, CEO Robert Smith shows NASA's Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot and Vice President and his wife Karen the high tech facility. Behind them stands the New Shepard rocket booster, which was the first launch vehicle to demonstrate a vertical landing and rocket reusability.