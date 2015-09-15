How Blue Origin's Suborbital Rocket Ride Works (Infographic)

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos leads Blue Origin, a commercial aerospace firm that hopes to send people on suborbital and orbital space trips.

New Shepard, named after Mercury astronaut and Apollo moonwalker Alan Shepard, is Jeff Bezos’ scheme for high-altitude, near-space tourism. A propulsion module (rocket) lobs the crew to an altitude of 307,000 feet (93,573 meters) –

well above the height required to earn NASA astronaut wings. The rocket returns to its launch site and lands, while the crew capsule descends on a parachute.

The six-person crew capsule has an interior volume of 530 cubic feet (15 cubic meters). The capsule has six big observation windows that the company boasts are the largest-ever windows on a spacecraft.