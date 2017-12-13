In Photos: Blue Origin's New Shepard 2.0 Aces Maiden Test Flight

Liftoff!
Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company Blue Origin performed the first successful test flight of its next-gen New Shepard suborbital vehicle on Dec. 12, 2017. Read our full story here and check out photos from the mission here. This Image: Blue Origin's New Shepard 2.0 vehicle launches from a West Texas launch pad during its first suborbital test flight, on Dec. 12, 2017.
Into the Blue
New Shepard rises into the Texas skies.
Crew Capsule Separation
The New Shepard crew capsule separates from the booster.
Coming Down
The New Shepard propulsion module comes back down to Earth for a pinpoint landing.
Nearly There
The New Shepard 2.0 booster approaches the landing pad on Dec. 12, 2017.
Successful Landing
The propulsion module's engines kick up dust as the vehicle nears the ground.
Touchdown!
The New Shepard booster aces its landing.
Floating Down to Earth
The New Shepard crew capsule floats back to the West Texas desert after a clean separation from the propulsion module.
Safe Landing
The New Shepard crew capsule lands safely in the West Texas desert using two parachutes and a retrothrust system.
A Unique Design
The New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 sports windows measuring 2.4 feet wide by 3.6 feet tall.
'Mannequin Skywalker' Safe and Sound
Blue Origin's instrumented test dummy, dubbed "Mannequin Skywalker," had a good flight in the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0.