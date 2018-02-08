Buzz Aldrin and Sprayground Unveil a Solar Backpack for Your Mars Visit

Buzz Aldrin poses with a solar backpack and gear from his limited-edition "Mission to Mars" fashion line with Sprayground.

Buzz Aldrin knows a thing or two about dressing for space. After all, he did walk on the moon during NASA's Apollo 11 mission, and he did take a stroll in space.

But what about Mars, you ask? Well, Buzz has you covered: a $150 solar-panel backpack in all the right colors for Mars.

The Mission to Mars: Solar Panel Backpack by Buzz Aldrin and Sprayground. (Image credit: Sprayground)

The backpack is part of Aldrin's "Mission to Mars" fashion line with the New York-based accessories label Sprayground, and launches today (Feb. 8) as the final piece in the line's limited run. Sprayground launched the collaboration with Aldrin last December, but the solar-panel backpack was the sole item unavailable at the time. The rest of the fashion capsule line included a parka, duffel bag, baseball cap and gloves. Those items have sold out, Sprayground representatives said. [In Photos: Buzz Aldrin's Mars Fashion Line with Sprayground]

"Buzz is THE astronaut for our generation," Sprayground wrote in the initial announcement. "Not only was he the second man to walk on the moon via Apollo, he moonwalked on 'Dancing with the Stars', took the first 'space selfie' on Gemini and now his vision is spearheading a grass roots movement for us to explore Mars. His adventurous spirit captivates dreamers and doers of all ages, people not afraid to push the envelope at work, in fashion, in life."

A look at the external battery pack included with the Mission to Mars: Solar Panel Backpack by Buzz Aldrin and Sprayground. (Image credit: Sprayground)

Aldrin's Mission to Mars: Solar Panel Backpack includes eight solar-panel strips, two USB ports for charging and an external battery pack. And, of course, there are plenty of pockets and zippers that you'd expect of an astronaut-inspired design.

You can learn more about Aldrin's Mission to Mars: Solar Panel Backpack at Sprayground here.

