Elon Musk Unveils 'Starman' in Tesla Roadster Launching on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket

One day before SpaceX's new Falcon Heavy rocket is slated to blast off on its maiden voyage with a Tesla Roadster on board, Elon Musk has revealed that the electric sports car may have a passenger.

In a series of Instagram photos captioned "Starman in a Red Roadster," Musk debuted a dummy wearing an official SpaceX spacesuit, buckled up and apparently ready to blast off on a mission to Mars.

With no additional details given, Musk seems to be implying that this "Starman" will travel aboard the Falcon Heavy. The rocket is slated to lift off tomorrow (Feb. 6) at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Visit Space.com for complete coverage of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy test flight this week. You can watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via SpaceX.

Musk announced in December that the Tesla Roadster will head to Mars, playing David Bowie's "Space Oddity" on full blast the whole way there. Keeping with the Bowie-inspired theme to this mission, Musk nicknamed the dummy "Starman" after Bowie's 1972 hit.

