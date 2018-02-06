In Photos: SpaceX's 1st Falcon Heavy Rocket Test Launch Success!

A Historic Launch

SpaceX

SpaceX launched its huge new Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time on Feb. 6, 2018. It is the most powerful U.S. rocket since NASA's mighty Saturn V! See photos of the powerful booster and its unusual payload - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's personal Tesla Roadster electric car, here. This Image: The Falcon Heavy rocket stands at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 28, 2017.

Success for SpaceX

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Feb. 6, 2018.

Falcon Heavy Launch

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

SpaceX's new Falcon Heavy rocket soars into the sky after a successful liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Feb. 6, 2018.

The Falcon Flies Over Kennedy Space Center

Kim Shiflett/NASA

A view of the Falcon Heavy launch shows SpaceX's Horizontal Integration Facility at Kennedy Space Center.

Up, up and away!

Kim Shiflett/NASA

The Falcon Heavy rocket, which is essentially composed of three Falcon 9 rockets, soars into space.

Rocket Exhaust

Kim Shiflett/NASA

The rocket left a cloud of steam and exhaust as it took to the skies.

Falcon Heavy's Trail

SpaceX

A long-exposure photo of the Falcon Heavy rocket's first test launch on Feb. 6, 2018 shows the rocket's curved trajectory as it lifts off from Kennedy Space Center and heads toward low-Earth orbit.

Boosters Land

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Two of the boosters land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station after the launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Boosters Land

SpaceX

...a closer look.

Double Touchdown!

SpaceX

Two side boosters of SpaceX's new Falcon Heavy rocket returned to Cape Canaveral for a glorious side-by-side landing shortly after the new megarocket launched on its maiden voyage on Feb. 6.

Falcon Heavy Launch

SpaceX

