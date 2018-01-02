Supermoon! Amazing Photos of the Biggest Full Moon of 2018

Supermoon Rings In 2018!

Alexander Krivenyshev (WorldTimeZone.com)

The biggest full moon of 2018 lit up the night sky overnight on Jan. 1 and 2, thrilling skywatchers around the world. See amazing photos of the New Year's Day supermoon Wolf Moon by readers here! Read our full story here! In This Photo: The brilliant moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City in this spectacular photo by Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com taken on Jan. 1, 2018. Krivenyshev took the photo from Hoboken, New Jersey, across the Hudson River.

Supermoon Over Manhattan

Alexander Krivenyshev (WorldTimeZone.com)

Here, Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com captures a spectacular wide view of the Jan. 1 supermoon, which shines bright over the colorful Empire Statem Building and Hudson river.

The Supermoon Wolf Moon

Alexander Krivenyshev (WorldTimeZone.com)

Krivenyshev shifted his gaze directly at the moon for this supermoon close-up taken from Hoboken, New Jersey.

Supermoon Wolf Moon Over Toronto

Frank Job

Photographer Frank Job captured the full experience of the Jan. 1, 2018 supermoon Full Wolf Moon rising over Toronto in this stunning composite view. Job combined multiple images to create the feeling of time passing here, with the city brightened in post production.

Supermoon in the Trees

Jason Raymon

The brilliant supermoon full moon of Jan. 1, 2018 shines behind tree branches in this photo taken by skywatcher Jason Raymon from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Raymon used a Nikon 300 mm lens camera to capture this view. His settings: f 5.6 1/500s ISO3200)

Supermoon Through Clouds

The supermoon shines through clouds as it rises over Las Vegas, Nevada in this image by photographer Tyler Leavitt taken on Jan. 1, 2018.

A Festive Supermoon

Here, the supermoon shines between two festively lit palm trees as it rises over Las Vegas, Nevada in this image by photographer Tyler Leavitt taken on Jan. 1, 2018.

Supermoon New Year!

Stojan Stojanovski/Ohrid Astronomy Association

In Ohrid, Macedonia, New Year revelers celebrated the first night of 2018 with the supermoon full moon in this photo by Stojan Stojanovski of the Ohrid Astronomy Association.

A Supermoon Lit Branch

Marina Rossow

Marina Rossow of Ilfeld, New Mexico captured this striking view of the supermoon shining through a tree branch on Jan. 1, 2018.

Supermoon Over Rome

Gianluca Masi

In Rome, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi captured a series of stunning photos of the supermoon as it rose over the Italian city. Here, we see it shining through clouds.

A Close View

Gianluca Masi

Masi then aimed his camera directly at the moon for this stunning close up from Rome, Italy.