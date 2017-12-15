In Photos: SpaceX Launches Used Falcon 9 Rocket, Dragon Capsule on CRS-13

Another 'First' for SpaceX

SpaceX

SpaceX launched its 13th cargo delivery to the International Space Station on Dec. 15, 2017, flying both a reused Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo ship. [Full Story and Launch Video]

Waiting to Fly

NASA/SpaceX

A previously flown SpaceX Falcon 9 booster and Dragon spacecraft stand ready to launch the CRS-13 cargo mission for NASA from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is scheduled for Dec. 15, 2017.

Liftoff!

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT) on Friday, Dec. 15.

Liftoff!

NASA TV

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo ship lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on Dec. 15, 2017 to deliver NASA cargo to the International Space Station. Both the rocket and Dragon have flown in space before.

Return to Cape Canaveral

SpaceX

Flames beneath the rocket booster reflect off the water at Cape Canaveral as the Falcon 9 carries the Dragon cargo spacecraft into space. This was the first launch in more than a year from Pad 40, which was damaged by a Falcon 9 explosion during a routine preflight test on Sept. 1, 2016.

Up, Up and Away!

SpaceX

Seen here on its way to the International Space Station, the Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver about 4,800 lbs. (2,180 kilograms) of scientific hardware and other supplies to the Expedition 54 crew.

'Max-Q'

SpaceX

One minute and 18 seconds into the launch, the Falcon 9 rocket reached maximum aerodynamic pressure, or "max-Q."

Headed for Space

NASA TV

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo ship filled with NASA supplies soars into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on Dec. 15, 2017 to deliver NASA cargo to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 Flies!

SpaceX

In this view of the Falcon 9 rocket, you can see the structure of its nine-engine booster.

Stage Separation

SpaceX

About 2.5 minutes into the mission, the first stage rocket booster separated from the second stage and began its return to Earth.

The Falcon 9 Returns

SpaceX

After stage separation, the firs stage booster began its journey back to Cape Canaveral