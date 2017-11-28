Cosmic Kindle Deals: Space and Astronomy Books

Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog Blast Off to the Moon!

"Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery" by Scott Kelly (Knopf, 2017)

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is the only American to have spent an entire year in space, and he has chronicled his record-setting mission in this new book.

From Amazon: "Kelly's humanity, compassion, humor, and determination resonate throughout, as he recalls his rough-and-tumble New Jersey childhood and the youthful inspiration that sparked his astounding career, and as he makes clear his belief that Mars will be the next, ultimately challenging, step in spaceflight."

The hardcover edition of the book is currently listed at $13.46, down from an average price of between $18 and $20. The Kindle edition is $14.99, down from a list price of $29.95.

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company, 2017)

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Image credit: W.W.Norton & Co. via Amazon)

Know someone who loves space but never seems to have time to learn about it? Get them the gift they've been waiting for: Neil deGrasse Tyson's newest book, "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry".

You may know Tyson from one of his many television appearances, his podcast and late-night science show "Star Talk," or as host of the TV series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey." He's also written more than a half a dozen books. This latest entry provides short, easy-to-digest sections about various cosmic topics.

From the book's description on Amazon: "While you wait for your morning coffee to brew, for the bus, the train, or a plane to arrive, 'Astrophysics for People in a Hurry' will reveal just what you need to be fluent and ready for the next cosmic headlines: from the Big Bang to black holes, from quarks to quantum mechanics, and from the search for planets to the search for life in the universe.

The Hardcover edition is currently $11.37, down from the print list price of $18.95. The Kindle edition is currently $8.91.

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future (Image credit: Ecco/Amazon)

"Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future" by Ashlee Vance (Ecco, 2015)

This biography of Elon Musk, founder of the revolutionary spaceflight company SpaceX, was written with exclusive access to the man himself. The book dives into Musk's beginnings, his upbringing in South Africa, how he earned his fortune, and how he gradually became a prophet of the new space age. Read a short excerpt here.

From Amazon: "Vance uses Musk's story to explore one of the pressing questions of our time: can the nation of inventors and creators which led the modern world for a century still compete in an age of fierce global competition?"

The Kindle version is back down to its usual price of $11.99 following the Black Friday sale. However, the hardcover is currently also on sale for $16.66 down from a cover price of $29.99.

You may also want to check out Vance's book about Musk for younger readers, "Elon Musk and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Young Readers' Edition."

"Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog Blast Off to the Moon!" by Lauren Gunderson, Illustrated by Valerio Fabbretti (Two Lions, 2017)

This kids books follows the journey of the ever-curious Dr. Wonderful, as she and her canine companion head for the lunar surface.

From Amazon: "Dr. Wonderful loves asking big questions…and using science to answer them. She and her dog, Newton, want to know why the moon changes shape in the sky every night. But how can they study the moon when it’s so far away? By blasting off into space, of course! On their amazing journey, this detective duo gathers clues to solve their lunar mystery using the powers of science, curiosity, and teamwork."

The Kindle version is currently $3.99, down from a list price of $17.99 (or free with Kindle Unlimited). The hardcover is $7.26 down from a top price of about $14.

"The Sky Below: A True Story of Summits, Space, and Speed" by Scott Parazynski with Suzy Flory (Little A, 2017)

This memoir from former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski chronicles his adventure-filled life and incredible thirst for challenges.

From Amazon: "An unparalleled, visceral opportunity to understand what it’s like to train for—and deploy to—a home in zero gravity, 'The Sky Below' also portrays an astronaut’s engagement with the challenges of his life on Earth, including raising a beautiful autistic daughter and finding true love."

The Kindle Motion edition features video, stunning images and animated features. It is listed for $4.99 down from $14.95, and the hardcover is listed for $8.99, down from a jacket price of $24.95.

