This 'Sound of Silence' in Space Music Video by NASA Is Just Amazing

"The Sound of Silence," by Disturbed — a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's famous tune "The Sounds of Silence" — complements the striking beauty of our planet in a new video released by NASA's Johnson Space Center. The song fits the video well: Without any air to transmit sound, space is indeed completely silent.

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli and American astronaut Randy Bresnik captured the stunning footage from August through October 2017 on the International Space Station.

The video begins with a sunrise and ends with a sunset. Because the space station circles Earth about every hour and a half, its crew witnesses dazzling sunrises and tranquil sunsets every 45 minutes. Keep an eye out for more throughout the video. [Amazing Aurora Photos from Space!]

Gorgeous landscapes open up below, and dazzling auroras dance across the sky as the space station orbits silently overhead. Cityscapes, glaciers, islands and storms display the diverse features of our small blue planet.

"Our thanks to all the people within the partnership of the International Space Station who show us daily what heights we can achieve together," Johnson Space Center officials said in the video description.

