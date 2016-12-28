NASA's Best Photos of Earth from Space of 2016 (Gallery)

Unexpected Beauty

NASA/Johnson

From the International Space Station, events on Earth take on a different perspective. Over the Philippine Sea, these sheared thunderstorms from June 25, 2016 take on an ethereal view.

Last Bits of Light

NASA/Johnson

As the sun sets over the southern Atlantic Ocean on October 27, 2016, the International Space Station pulls the last rays of color out of the atmosphere.

Fantastic Power

NASA/Johnson

Storms on July 29, 2016 over the South China Sea build into a breathtaking frenzy in this image from the ISS.

Not That Green

NASA/Johnson

What could be mistaken as a creative and challenging 18th hole is actually a unique view of the Weda Island Atoll in northeastern Indonesia as seen from the International Space Station on March 8, 2016.

Patchwork in Progress

NASA/Johnson

March 4, 2016, crewmembers aboard the ISS snapped this interesting view of the Salar de Atacama salt works in Chile.

Ice in Action

NASA/Johnson

From the International Space Station, crewmembers saw the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentine Patagonia on September 24, 2016.

Glowing Colors

NASA/Johnson

Over the ocean south of western Australia, this spectacular view of the Aurora Australis was visible from the ISS on August 11, 2016.

Twisting and Turning

NASA/Johnson

Snaking across eastern Brazil, the Sao Francisco River is home to the Itaparica Reservoir, as seen in this August 15, 2016 image taken from the International Space Station.

Stark Contrast

NASA/Johnson

Above the Sangeang Volcano in south-central Indonesia, clouds float eerily in this photo taken September 4, 2016 from the ISS.

Ancient Scars

NASA/Johnson

September 9, 2016, this image of the Santorini Caldera in southeastern Greece was snapped from the International Space Station.

Nature's Art

NASA/Johnson

In southwestern Africa, the Namib Desert is reminiscent of abstract, geometric art in this March 27, 2016 image from the ISS.