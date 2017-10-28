Animated Comedy Series 'Final Space' Coming to TBS in 2018: Watch the Trailer

A new comedy series called "Final Space" is coming to TBS in 2018, and the network released a sneak peek at what's in store for the animated space opera.

Created by indie filmmaker Olan Rogers, "Final Space" features an astronaut named Gary Space and his adorable extraterrestrial sidekick, Mooncake. Gary journeys through space on a mission to find the edge of the universe.

Rogers stars as the voice of Gary Space, and David Tennant of "Doctor Who" will play the role of the evil Lord Commander. Other celebrity voices you can expect to hear in "Final Space" include TV host Conan O'Brien, Fred Armisen of "Saturday Night Live" and Steven Yeun of "The Walking Dead." [Top 10 Space-Faring Superheroes]

Complete with rockets, asteroids, lasers, little green aliens and a spacesuit-wearing anthropomorphic cat, "Final Space" looks like it's going to be a pretty epic space adventure. TBS has not yet announced an air date for the premiere, but the network plans to air it sometime in early 2018.

Email Hanneke Weitering at hweitering@space.com or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.