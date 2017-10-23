Asteroid Thriller 'Salvation' Will Return for Season 2

Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) and Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) try to avert global catastrophe — by way of incoming asteroid — in Season 1 of "Salvation."

The fictional asteroid is still streaking toward Earth in the world of "Salvation," and luckily for the characters, the show gets a second season to try to save humanity.

CBS announced Oct. 18 that the series would get another 13 episodes for MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), Pentagon officer Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan), tech entrepreneur Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale) and the rest of the crew to head off global calamity.

In Season 1, the "Salvation" cast got caught up in international intrigue as they tried to get futuristic technology working in time to save humanity. "Salvation" will return in summer 2018.

