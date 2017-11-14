In Photos: SpaceX's Double Rocket Launches and Landings of October 2017

SpaceX Nails Back-to-Back Launches and Landings

SpaceX

The private spaceflight company SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets in three days, and landed their first stage boosters, on Oct. 9 and 11, 2017. See how those amazing missions went in photos here.

Here: One of the two Falcon 9 rockets stands ready for launch.

The First of Two Launches

SpaceX

On Oct. 9, SpaceX's Falcon 9 blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT/5:37 a.m. EDT), carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications, as part of the company's Iridium Next constellation. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

Falcon 9 Is Set Free

SpaceX

A support structure drops to the side as the 230-foot (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket lifts off. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

Falcon 9 Flies Into Space

U.S. Air Force

A long-exposure photograph shows the trail of the Falcon 9 rocket as it carries 10 Iridium satellites into orbit. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

Hello, Moon!

SpaceX

The moon shines down on Vandenberg Air Force Base as the Falcon 9 rocket carries 10 Iridium satellites into orbit. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

Into the Darkness

SpaceX

This may look like a nebula in deep space, but this glowing cloud was photographed in Earth's atmosphere. The photo was taken shortly after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched with 10 Iridium communications satellites on Oct. 9. After main engine cutoff, flames coming out of the Falcon 9's nine first-stage engines dissipated into the darkness. A few seconds later, the first and second stages of the rocket separated, with the first stage returning to Earth for a landing.

Falcon 9 Sticks a Landing

SpaceX

The first stage of the two-stage Falcon 9 landed on SpaceX's drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Pacific about 7.5 minutes after the launch. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

Iridium Satellites Deployed

SpaceX

The Iridium Next satellites were deployed 57 minutes after liftoff, with the entire process taking about 15 minutes, according to a SpaceX flight plan. [Full Story: SpaceX Launches 10 New Iridium Satellites, Sticks Rocket Landing]

EchoStar Blasts Off!

SpaceX

A two-stage Falcon 9 booster with a pre-flown first stage successfully launched the EchoStar 105/SES-11 communications satellite to orbit on Oct. 11, marking the third time SpaceX has pulled off such a used-rocket feat. [Full Story: That Makes Three: SpaceX Launches Another Satellite with a Used Rocket, Then Lands]

Liftoff from NASA's Historic Pad 39A

SpaceX

With the EchoStar 105/SES-11 communications satellite on board, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:53 p.m. EDT (2253 GMT) from historic Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. [Full Story: That Makes Three: SpaceX Launches Another Satellite with a Used Rocket, Then Lands]

Falcon 9's Path to Space

SpaceX

A long-exposure photo of the Falcon 9 launch shows its path into orbit, where it would deploy the EchoStar 105/SES-11 communications satellite. [Full Story: That Makes Three: SpaceX Launches Another Satellite with a Used Rocket, Then Lands]