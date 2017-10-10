Triple Play! 3 Rocket Launches Mark Busy Monday in Spaceflight (Videos)

Monday (Oct. 9) was a very busy day in spaceflight, with three different rockets launching around the world.

China's Long March 2D booster got things going with a liftoff from Jiuquan, a facility in the Gobi Desert, at 12:13 a.m. EDT (0413 GMT; 12:13 p.m. local China time). The rocket successfully lofted the VRSS-2 remote-sensing satellite for Venezuela, according to Chinese media reports.

A Chinese Long March 2D rocket launches from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on Oct. 9, 2017. The booster successfully lofted the VRSS-2 remote-sensing satellite for Venezuela. (Image credit: CASC/www.spacechina.com)

The action then shifted to California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, where a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT; 5:37 a.m. local California time). The two-stage booster delivered 10 satellites to orbit for the communications company Iridium, and the Falcon 9's first stage pulled off a pinpoint landing on a SpaceX "drone ship" stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

These touchdowns are part of SpaceX's effort to develop fully reusable rockets and spacecraft, which company founder and CEO Elon Musk has said will slash the cost of space exploration. SpaceX now has 17 successful Falcon 9 first-stage landings under its belt, and the company has re-flown two used boosters to date.

The spaceflight triple was capped by a Japanese H-2A rocket, which lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT) Monday. The booster successfully orbited Michibiki 4, the fourth satellite in Japan's homegrown navigation constellation, which is called the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. (It was 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, local Japan time when the H-2A launched, so the trifecta we're talking about doesn't apply across all time zones.)

More spaceflight action is on tap for the week as well. SpaceX plans to launch the SES-11/EchoStar 105 communications satellite on Wednesday (Oct. 11), using a previously flown Falcon 9 first stage. And two Russian rockets are scheduled to lift off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan shortly thereafter: A Soyuz will send the uncrewed Progress cargo craft toward the International Space Station on Thursday (Oct. 12), and a Rockot booster will loft Europe's Sentinel 5 Precursor Earth-observation satellite on Friday (Oct. 13).

