So Say We All! Syfy's 25th-Anniversary Celebration Includes 'Battlestar Galactica' Marathon

The science-fiction TV network Syfy turns 25 this month, spurring a series of space-themed celebrations. Chief among them is an epic marathon of "Battlestar Galactica" (2004-2009) that starts airing Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The critically acclaimed series — a reboot of a show from the 1970s which aired on ABC — followed the last few thousand humans who took refuge in starships following an attack by robots they invented themselves, called the Cylons.

The 4-hour miniseries that kicked off "Battlestar Galactica" airs on Sept. 22, and Syfy will run the show's first season on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time. The entire series will be available on demand for 30 days, starting Sept. 22. [7 Awesome Sci-Fi Space Stations from TV and Film]

But the series is only one of several events that Syfy will host to honor the legacy of science fiction, including a podcast, a screening series and more.

"Over the past 25 years, science fiction has exploded in popularity, topping the charts with the biggest and most beloved television, movies, books and games," Alexandra Shapiro, executive vice president of marketing and digital at USA Network and Syfy, said in a statement.

"We thought, what better way to pay homage to our anniversary than by turning the spotlight on the genre-at-large to celebrate all the things we love, as well as the personalities and fans who make it the greatest community in the world?" she added.

Here is some of the other content that Syfy will host, according to the statement:

Syfy25: Origin Stories Podcast Series: This 15-part podcast series, which started Sept. 8, looks at how science fiction was shaped over the decades. It's hosted by Adam Savage, a former co-host of "Mythbusters" and a huge science-fiction fan. Some of the many space interviewees include Jonathan Frakes (Cmdr. Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Doug Chiang (visual effects for the "Star Wars" prequel and sequel series, and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day"), Ron Moore (screenwriter and creator for "Battlestar Galactica") and acclaimed science-fiction author Neil Gaiman. Some of the podcasts will be made into short films; everything will be available on Syfy Wire (syfy.com), iTunes Podcasts and Google Play.

Syfy25 Screening Series: Select lucky locations in the United States have classic sci-fi films screened on location, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse. Past airings included "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" at the base of Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming on Sept. 8. On Sept. 12, "Evil Dead II" will play in Austin.

A series of Reddit AMAs ("Ask Me Anythings," where special guests take user questions) titled "Syfy AMA: Geeking Out With …" as well as a sci-fi gift exchange over the social network.

Special fan-centered content at Syfy Wire, including "testimonials, anthems and odes to the genre."

An advisory council to "provide guidance for the network as it embraces its renewed commitment to science fiction and fandom at large." Some of the personalities include Savage, DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, and author and editor Bonnie Burton.

Some of Syfy's newer network offerings include a Superman prequel, "Krypton" (which will air in 2018) and a graphic novel adaptation of "Happy!" (which premieres Nov. 29 and stars Christopher Meloni, previously known for "Oz" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit").

