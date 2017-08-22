Call Her 'Eclipse': Baby Girl Born on Aug. 21 Gets a Fitting Name

A total solar eclipse — in which the moon blots out the entire face of the sun — crossed over the continental U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017.

The total solar eclipse of Aug. 21 was an emotional experience for millions of people, but perhaps none so much as Freedom and Michael Eubanks of South Carolina, whose daughter was born on the same day.

The Eubanks' little ray of sunshine arrived at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). At the same time, millions of people were gathered in the path of totality that stretched from Oregon to South Carolina, to see the moon completely blot out the sun. To honor the coincidence of events, the couple decided to name their daughter Eclipse. USA Today has the full story.

This was the first total solar eclipse to cross the contiguous U.S. from coast to coast in almost 100 years. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in the continental U.S. in 2024.

Follow Calla Cofield @callacofield. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.