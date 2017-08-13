Report: Amazon Refunding Customers Who Bought Suspect Solar Eclipse Glasses

With just over a week remaining until the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, Amazon is reportedly issuing refunds to customers who purchased solar eclipse glasses that company has been unable to verify as coming from reputable manufacturers, according to NBC's KGW news station in Portland, Oregon, which received one of Amazon's notices on the recall.

According to a KGW report Saturday (Aug. 12), the news station's photography staff received an email notice from Amazon stating that solar filters the station purchased were not confirmed safe for eclipse viewing. Amazon advised KGW not to use the solar filters as they could not be verified as coming from a recommended manufacturer. [Solar Eclipse Glasses: Where to Buy the Best, High-Quality Eyewear]

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards," Amazon representatives said in a statement provided to KGW. "We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard." A similar statement was also given to TechCrunch by Amazon representatives. The Verge reported the recall on Saturday, as well.

Space.com has reached out to Amazon for comment to confirm the recall and refunds.

How to Tell if Your Eclipse Glasses Are Unsafe (and What To Do About It)

Counterfeit solar eclipse glasses were first reported in late July when the nonprofit American Astronomical Society warned that some glasses falsely claimed to meet the international standard, known as ISO 12312-2, for safe solar viewing. Then, on Aug. 1, the Federal Trade Commission released an alert urging consumers to be sure their solar eclipse glasses met the appropriate safety guidelines.

The AAS has a comprehensive list of solar eclipse glasses brands that meet the international safety standards. You can see that full list here.

