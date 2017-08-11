Last Day To Get Eclipse Glasses from Amazon Via Ground Shipping

We're just days away from 2017's total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 , an event we won't witness again until 2024. But as excited as we are about the upcoming eclipse, one should never look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

For skywatchers buying their eclipse glasses via Amazon, today is the last day you can order glasses via ground shipping with delivery in time for the August 21 event. (Prime members can of course still get deliveries in as little as two days, though we recommend ordering sooner rather than later to ensure they arrive on time).

Amazon still has a wide selection of eclipse glasses available, but when shopping remember to buy glasses that have been approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). These glasses effectively block harmful radiation from the sun, which in turn protects your eyes from any potential damage.

Solar Eclipse Glasses: Where to Buy the Best, High-Quality Eyewear

The AAS has published a list of reputable vendors they recommend. Alternatively, you can also browse through our buying guide of eclipse glasses and gear with price points for every budget and skywatcher. Just remember to buy today if you're choosing ground shipping.

Here's a list of the solar eclipse-viewing glasses that are approved by AAS (the asterisks indicate they are sold outside the U.S.):

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note]

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 (Solar Filter Foil)*

