Disney's New Space-Themed Restaurant Will Let You Dine Like an Astronaut

Disney's Epcot theme park in Florida is opening its first space-themed restaurant. Part of a multimillion-dollar series of upgrades to the 35-year-old park, the table-service eatery promises guests spectacular views designed to mimic the experience of supping under the stars.

"We know our guests love dining at Epcot, and the restaurants really are out of this world," Walt Disney imagineer Tom Fitzgerald announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, over the weekend. "Now we're about to create one that takes that literally."

The restaurant will be located next to "Mission: Space," a popular NASA-style space shuttle simulator that is currently closed for overhauls but is set to reopen in late summer. [Space Food Evolution: How Astronaut Chow Has Changed]

Though the details about the menu items and opening dates are scant, the eatery will be in familiar hands. The House of Mouse has tapped Patina Restaurant Group — a Walt Disney World veteran that runs Tutto Italia Ristorante and Via Napoli at Epcot, as well as Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs — to helm the joint.

