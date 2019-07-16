Hey, Star Wars Fans! Check Out These Amazon Prime Day Deals

The force is strong with these Amazon Prime Day deals on "Star Wars" merchandise! From Millennium Falcon toys and accessories to an app-enabled droid, here are Space.com's picks for the best "Star Wars" swag on sale today. Be sure to check out our Prime Day deals on Lego Star Wars sets!

Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) and lasts for TWO days this year! The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!

Bandai Tie Fighter Building Kit | Was $29 | Down to $18 Lightning deal ends July 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Recreate the highly iconic ship from the "Star Wars" universe with this plastic model kit from Bandai. The 1/72 scale model comes with a display stand, a pilot and fake lasers.



Kanreichi Ashigaru Snowtrooper | Was $100 | Down to $61 Lightning deal ended July 16 at 4:15 p.m. ET, but this item is still on sale for $79 (21% off).

This collectible action figure is a Japanese-style rendering of a snowtrooper from "Star Wars." It comes with a blaster and a sword.

Kylo Ren's Lightsaber | Was $200 | Down to $80 Hasbro's new officially licensed lightsaber is 60% off this Prime Day! The lightsaber, which is part of Hasbro's "The Black Series" line of premium Star Wars merchandise, has realistic lighting and sound effects, and it comes with a display stand.



BB-9E App-Enabled Droid | Was $130 | Down to $38 Do you want to command your own BB-9E? Equipped with bright LED lights, you can control this BB-9E with an app and watch it roll just like on-screen. The droid comes complete with STEM activities and you can get it 59% off at $53.48.



R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid | Was $100 | Down to $44 You can have your own little R2-D2 with this app-enabled robot from Sphero. You can control the R2-D2 figure, complete with LEDs and sounds, with your smartphone or other smart device. And there's plenty for your droid to do, from driving and waddling to exploring holographic environments like the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan's house to reacting to movies from the Star Wars saga.



DEAL ENDED – "Where's the Wookiee?" Activity Book | Was $8.16 | Down to $4.20 Find Chewbacca and a host of favorite "Star Wars" characters in another search and find adventure book, featuring scenes from "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" as well as scenes from throughout the Star Wars saga. This lightning deal is only available until 2:15 p.m. EDT on July 15. View Deal

