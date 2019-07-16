Hey, Star Wars Fans! Check Out These Amazon Prime Day Deals

The force is strong with these Amazon Prime Day deals on "Star Wars" merchandise! From Millennium Falcon toys and accessories to an app-enabled droid, here are Space.com's picks for the best "Star Wars" swag on sale today. Be sure to check out our Prime Day deals on Lego Star Wars sets!
Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale started Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) and lasts for TWO days this year! The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.
We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!
Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The Best Space Deals to Watch
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges | Was $100 | Down to $70
Engage in (virtual) Jedi combat with this smartphone-powered augmented reality experience. Strap on the Lenovo-built headset, grab your lightsaber and you're ready to bring an adventure from a galaxy far, far away to your very own room. View Deal
Bandai Tie Fighter Building Kit | Was $29 | Down to $18
Lightning deal ends July 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Recreate the highly iconic ship from the "Star Wars" universe with this plastic model kit from Bandai. The 1/72 scale model comes with a display stand, a pilot and fake lasers.
View Deal
Kanreichi Ashigaru Snowtrooper | Was $100 | Down to $61
Lightning deal ended July 16 at 4:15 p.m. ET, but this item is still on sale for $79 (21% off).
This collectible action figure is a Japanese-style rendering of a snowtrooper from "Star Wars." It comes with a blaster and a sword.
View Deal
Roaring Chewbacca Mask | Was $32 | Down to $20
Remember the "Chewbacca Mom" video that went viral a couple years ago? Well, this is the mask she wore to make it, and it's on sale for 38% off this Friday. If you're into making wookiee sounds and making people laugh, this one's for you.
View Deal
Yoda Optical Tie | Was $24 | Down to $16
At first glance, this looks like a normal patterned tie. But if you take closer look, you'll see Yoda's face everywhere! This tie comes in six different colors and three sizes. And check out this necktie with a Rebel Alliance pattern, which is also on sale.
View Deal
Kylo Ren's Lightsaber | Was $200 | Down to $80
Hasbro's new officially licensed lightsaber is 60% off this Prime Day! The lightsaber, which is part of Hasbro's "The Black Series" line of premium Star Wars merchandise, has realistic lighting and sound effects, and it comes with a display stand.
View Deal
BB-9E App-Enabled Droid | Was $130 | Down to $38
Do you want to command your own BB-9E? Equipped with bright LED lights, you can control this BB-9E with an app and watch it roll just like on-screen. The droid comes complete with STEM activities and you can get it 59% off at $53.48.
View Deal
R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid | Was $100 | Down to $44
You can have your own little R2-D2 with this app-enabled robot from Sphero. You can control the R2-D2 figure, complete with LEDs and sounds, with your smartphone or other smart device. And there's plenty for your droid to do, from driving and waddling to exploring holographic environments like the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan's house to reacting to movies from the Star Wars saga.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars BB-8 Building Kit | Was $100 | Down to $70
Build your own BB-8 with this 1,106-piece Lego set! Turn the little droid's head by spinning a wheel, and open the hatch to use its little welding torch.
View Deal
Lego Star Wars Porg Building Kit | Was $70 | Down to $45
One of the cutest Lego Star Wars sets is now on sale for 36% off! The 811-piece set comes with a display stand. The porg's mouth can open and close, and its wings even flap!
View Deal
Lego Millennium Falcon | Was $170 | Down to $83
SOLD OUT — The 1,414-piece "Kessel Run Millennium Falcon" set, released for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," features the iconic spacecraft and minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Qi'ra and a Kessel droid. [In Photos: Lego's Kessel Run Millennium Falcon]
View Deal
Star Wars: The Complete Saga| Was $140 | Down to $69
Get Episodes 1 through 9 on blu-ray for half off this Prime Day!
View Deal
Star Wars Battlefront 2 for Xbox One | Was $30 | Down to $15
This Prime Day, get 50% off on Battlefront 2 for Xbox One. Touted as "the bestselling Star Wars HD video game franchise of all time," Battlefront 2 can be played solo or with a friend and features visually striking battle scenes that look just like the movies. You can also get the game on PlayStation 4 for $14 (5% off), and the online game code for PC is $6 (80% off).
View Deal
Star Wars: Armada | Was $100 | Down to $54
Fight for the fate of the galaxy with this tactical two-player board game. Build your own fleet, come up with a battle plan, plot your course, call your shots, and destroy the enemy!
View Deal
Enfys Nest & Swoop Bike | Was $60 | Down to $30
This special collector's item from Hasbro's "The Black Series" includes a 6-inch scale action figure of the dangerous marauder Enfys Nest and his gnarly swoop bike.
View Deal
The Black Series Stormtrooper | Was $30 | Down to $17
This Black Series First Order Stormtrooper comes fully equipped. Standing at 6 inches tall, this figure comes with 8 accessories, including a variety of weapons and shielding.
View Deal
Playskool Heroes Millennium Falcon | Was $40 | Down to $28
This Amazon exclusive playset includes a Millennium Falcon spaceship that opens and closes, Han Solo and Chewbacca minifigures and a little R2-D2.
View Deal
3D Illusion Star Wars Night Light | Was $80 | Down to $15
For that "Star Wars" fan in your life, this lamp may be the perfect touch for their room. It comes in seven different colors and three patterns, including the dead star, R2-D2 and the Millennium Falcon.
View Deal
Millennium Falcon Tie | Was $24 | Down to $20
Coming in six different colors, there is a Millennium Falcon tie to suit any style. This tie is extra-long, so it's perfect for the taller "Star Wars" fans in your life.
View Deal
Nerf Poe Dameron Blaster | Was $25 | Down to $22
Battle the First Order like Poe Dameron with this "Star Wars" Nerf blaster that fires glow-in-the-dark darts! The blaster has sound effects and comes with three glow-in-the-dark darts.
View Deal
DEAL ENDED – "Where's the Wookiee?" Activity Book | Was $8.16 | Down to $4.20
Find Chewbacca and a host of favorite "Star Wars" characters in another search and find adventure book, featuring scenes from "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One" as well as scenes from throughout the Star Wars saga. This lightning deal is only available until 2:15 p.m. EDT on July 15. View Deal
Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.