Watch SpaceX Rocket Re-Launch, Kicking Off Double Header

This SpaceX photograph captures the company's Falcon 9 rocket just before it landed successfully on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 14, 2017. The stage will ride again June 23 as SpaceX launches a communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Update: The SpaceX team is running additional ground system checks, so the liftoff has been moved to 3:10 p.m. EDT.

After a slight delay, a used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to make its second trip to space today (June 23) to orbit the first communications satellite for Bulgaria. The BulgariaSat-1 launch will mark the Falcon 9's second flight this year, and may kick off a double-header with a Sunday SpaceX launch as well.

The rocket with pre-flown booster is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A during a window extending from 2:10 to 4:10 p.m. EDT (1810-2010 GMT). On Jan. 14, the company successfully launched and landed the booster while putting 10 communications satellites into low-Earth orbit for the Virginia-based company Iridium. This time, the booster will help loft Bulgaria's communications satellite before landing again.

If successful, this will mark SpaceX's 11th successful first-stage landing and the company's second time re-flying a previously used booster. SpaceX also reused a flown Dragon cargo capsule to bring supplies to the International Space Station earlier this month. SpaceX will attempt to land the booster on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX has a second launch planned within 48 hours — on Sunday (June 25) a new Falcon 9 is set to launch another 10 satellites for Iridium, but across the country at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellites will form part of the company's 70-satellite Iridium NEXT constellation. You will be able to watch that launch live on Space.com as well.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to show that the spent booster will attempt to land on a drone ship, not on a ground-based landing pad as previously stated.

