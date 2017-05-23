Roger Moore, Who Took James Bond to Space, Dies at 89

In "Moonraker" (1979), James Bond ventured in outer space to battle villian Hugo Drax. (Image credit: United Artists)

Roger Moore, the British actor who launched James Bond into space in "Moonraker," died Tuesday (May 23) in Switzerland, according to press reports. He was 89.

Moore's death was attributed to cancer, according to the New York Times. During his prolific film career, Moore starred in seven James Bond films between 1973 and 1985, starting with "Live and Let Die" and ending with "A View to a Kill." But for space fans, it was Moore's turn as secret agent 007 in 1979's "Moonraker" that will live on in film memory. [Gallery: James Bond in Space]

In "Moonraker," Moore's Bond teams up with NASA scientist Holly Goodhead to track down a space shuttle hijacked by villain Hugo Drax, leading to a climactic battle on a space station, complete with lasers. So as a memoriam for Moore, here's a look back at some great space scenes from "Moonraker."

